Israeli forces kill 1 Palestinian, wound 1 in West Bank

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during a raid late Friday in the West Bank city of Jenin and left another wounded.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old boy died and another 18-year-old was seriously injured during the raid on Jenin by Israeli soldiers.

Also, two people were taken to the hospital, with one of them seriously injured in the chest, head of the Ibn Sina Hospital Jani Abu Jokha said.

The one seriously injured in the chest succumbed to his injuries despite interventions, Abu Jokha added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian official television announced that Amjad Walid al-Fayed, 17, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in Jenin.

Also, the television earlier reported that armed clashes with Israeli forces took place in Haifa Street in Jenin.

Israel has not yet made a statement regarding the raid on Jenin.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli army has killed around 55 Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip this year.