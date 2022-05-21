Israel confirms 1st case of monkeypox

The Israeli Health Ministry confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Friday.

A man in his 30s was transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after symptoms of the virus were detected, the ministry said in a statement.

The patient had contact with another person infected with monkeypox outside the country, and his condition was good.

Monkeypox is a rare virus that starts with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headaches and muscle aches and pains. It causes a distinctive blistering rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Cases have recently been identified in the UK, Spain, Portugal, U.S., Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Australia and Canada.