Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

A Turkish airstrike "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were neutralized by an armed drone in the Gara region in a joint operation by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization and military, the ministry said on Twitter.

"We continue razing the terror dens to the ground in northern Iraq," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.