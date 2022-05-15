Lebanese voters hope for better days after polls

As the parliamentary elections kicked off in Lebanon on Sunday, voters voiced hope that new representatives will revive the country's ailing economy and end people's problems.

Polls stations across Lebanon opened early at 07:00 a.m. (0400 GMT) and are expected to close at 19:00 p.m. (1600 GMT), where over 3.91 million eligible voters will cast their vote.

Anadolu Agency talked to some Lebanese voters in Beirut who voiced hope that the country will soon get out of its crises after the polls.

Mohammad Eitani, 50, said today is a day for change and hoped elections could end Lebanon's problems.

Hala Kousa, 27, said: "Former officials used to make promises which they never honored."

Ali Haraka, 55, said: "I didn't want to participate in the elections, but now I changed my mind."

"I want to vote to protect the resistance," he said in reference to the Hezbollah group.

A total of 718 candidates are running for the 128-seat parliament, and the voting age is 21, according to the Interior Ministry.

In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese army announced that it has taken intense security measures in many regions of the country, especially in the capital Beirut.

The last elections were held in Lebanon on May 6, 2018, with a turnout of 49%.

The Lebanese elections are taking place as the country has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including a massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.