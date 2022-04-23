U.S., Red Cross discuss increasing aid to Yemen

In this file photo taken on January 06, 2018 smoke rises as Yemenis inspect the damage at the site of air strikes in the northwestern Huthi-held city of Saada (AFP)

The United States and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) held talks on increasing humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemen during a two-month truce brokered by the United Nations.

A statement by the U.S. Department of State said Saturday that U.S. envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, and ICRC head Peter Maurer discussed opportunities to increase the flow of vital humanitarian aid in Yemen during the two-month truce.

The two sides also discussed "bridging the funding gaps that have reduced the reach of life-saving aid to millions," noting the urgent need "to intensify humanitarian aid to Yemen."

On April 1, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced a "long overdue" two-month truce between Yemen's warring rivals under which all offensive air, ground and maritime operations were halted.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

According to the UN, the conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises.





