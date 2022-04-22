Turkey hails 'deep-rooted' bilateral relations with Kuwait

Turkey hails "deep-rooted" relations with Kuwait and aspires for more bilateral cooperation , the Turkish envoy to the Gulf state said on Thursday.

"The friendship and love between the people of Turkey and Kuwait is deep-rooted," the Turkish Embassy in Kuwait quoted Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak as saying.

She met with Turkish and Kuwaiti businesspeople at an iftar gathering organized by the Kuwait chapter of MUSIAD, an association of industrialists and businessmen in Turkey.

"I say with pleasure that Turkish-Kuwaiti relations have reached high levels," the diplomat said, adding that Ankara aims to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait in all fields.

Koytak said the two countries had relatively overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on economic ties, and the volume of bilateral trade increased by 31.5% in 2021, compared to the previous year.

She explained that Kuwaiti investments in Turkey totaled $2 billion, while the volume of projects carried out by Turkish contracting companies in Kuwait stand at $8.4 billion.

Regarding tourism, Koytak said a large number of Kuwaiti tourists visit Turkey, and Kuwaitis are also among the top foreigners buying real estate in Turkey.

She underlined the Turkish Embassy's readiness to continue to provide full support to further develop bilateral relations.