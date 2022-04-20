YPG/PKK terrorists abduct teenage girl in northern Syria

The YPG/PKK terror group abducted a 15-year-old girl in northern Syria, local sources said on Wednesday.

Sidra Kar Abdo was taken away by terrorists from the Ashrafiyye neighborhood of Aleppo while she was returning from school, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The YPG/PKK terror group is known for abducting, forcibly recruiting and training children at its hideouts.

The UN has also documented its exploitation of children, particularly in Syria/

A January 2020 report by the UN Human Rights Council detailed how the terror group was using children as fighters in Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey -- the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.