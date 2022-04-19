 Contact Us
News Middle East Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 26 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 26 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published April 19,2022
Subscribe
TURKISH FORCES ‘NEUTRALIZE’ 26 PKK TERRORISTS IN NORTHERN IRAQ

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 26 PKK terrorists since the launch of Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The anti-terror operation successfully continues as planned, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the new operation was launched on Monday after reports that the terrorist group was planning to initiate a large-scale attack, and it is in line with the UN Charter's principle of self-defense.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In 2020, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in the border regions of northern Iraq to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and the frontiers.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.