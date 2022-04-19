Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 26 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 26 PKK terrorists since the launch of Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The anti-terror operation successfully continues as planned, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the new operation was launched on Monday after reports that the terrorist group was planning to initiate a large-scale attack, and it is in line with the UN Charter's principle of self-defense.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In 2020, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in the border regions of northern Iraq to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and the frontiers.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.