Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted when they tried to infiltrate and carry out attacks in the Operation Peace Spring and Operation Olive Branch zones, the ministry said on Twitter.

The fight against terrorism will continue with full determination, it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.