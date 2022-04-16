Turkish president, Iraq’s Kurdish region premier hold talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday welcomed Masrour Barzani, the premier of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) to the Turkey's capital of Ankara.

The men discussed steps to boost bilateral ties and regional developments, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Barzani said new opportunities to increase bilateral trade and investment were explored during talks.

"I had a productive exchange with President @RTErdoğan on regional developments and the potential of our bilateral relations," he wrote on Twitter.