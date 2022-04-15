Turkish troops neutralize 3 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists, who opened harassment fire at the Euphrates Shield area and Olive Branch zone, were gearing up to attack, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Harassment and attack attempts by terrorists will not go unpunished," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.