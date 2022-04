A PKK terrorist was brought to Turkey after he was nabbed in an operation led by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in northern Iraq, according to security sources on Thursday.

The MIT initiated efforts to nab the terrorist, Abdulkerim Yilmaz, who has criminal record for aiding the terrorist organization, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Yilmaz was brought back to Turkey after he was persuaded by the security units.