Qatar provides financial aid to Palestinian families in Gaza

Qatar on Thursday began disbursing financial grants to thousands of Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip in coordination with the United Nations .

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, beneficiaries gathered at the distribution points, defined by the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, to receive a grant of $100 for each family.

On Wednesday, the committee, which is affiliated with Qatar's Foreign Ministry, said that 100,000 families in Gaza will benefit from the financial grants.

Qatar provides financial aid to Palestinians in Gaza on a monthly basis since October 2018.

The Qatari cash assistance to Gazans is coordinated with the United Nations, Israel and Hamas group, which rules the Gaza Strip.