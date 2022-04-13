TERROR GROUP PKKS PRESENCE IN N.IRAQ PREVENTS MINE CLEARANCE: OFFICIAL

Efforts to clear mines placed along the borders of northern Iraq's Duhok province cannot go forward due to the presence of the PKK terrorists in the region, according to an Iraqi official.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on efforts to clear mines that were placed during the Ba'ath regime era, Shilan Samir, head of the mine clearance department in Duhok, said that the presence of PKK members is hindering needed activities.

There are 775 minefields on the border of Duhok, but they are only able to clear 370 of them, he said.

"PKK activity is very intense in regions close to the Turkish border. So mines can't be cleared from places where the PKK is present," he said.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkiye's southern border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkiye.

Samir went on to say that locals are not sure that the PKK will not lay mines here again.

"In some villages, animal grazing areas are (also) areas where the PKK moves around. Since PKK members are active there, we can't reassure the villagers and clear the mines," he added.

There are currently 13,500 minefields in the area of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

Between 2008 and 2022, at least 111 people lost their lives or were injured as a result of 28 incidents during search operations on the Duhok border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.