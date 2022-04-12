Turkish charity distributes 3M bread loaves in Syria

A Turkish charity has distributed at least three million loaves of bread in Syria during the first 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan , the organization said on Tuesday.

Cüneyt Kılıç , the vice chairman of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) , said in a written statement that they continued to provide support for Syrian families in need .

The bread was delivered from bakeries in Syria and Turkey during the fasting month, Kılıç said, underlining that the IHH has continued to distribute fresh food since the beginning of Ramadan.

Kılıç stressed that bread is among the most important needs of the families living in camps, who he said the IHH provides loaves every day.

"We will continue our support to those oppressed Syrians, who are spending their 12th Ramadan in war," he added.