Palestinian killed by Israeli police in alleged knife attack

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli police on Tuesday in an alleged stabbing attack in southern Israel, according to police.

A police statement said an officer approached a Palestinian man who was acting in a "suspicious way" in the city of Ashkelon and during the check, the man drew a knife and stabbed the officer who shot dead him.

Israeli state-owned KAN channel said the Palestinian was in his 40s from the West Bank city of Hebron. Israeli police, however, didn't identify his name.

There was no comment from Palestinian authorities on the report.

Tension has been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of this month, amid repeated Israeli raids to arrest "wanted" Palestinians.

Last month, at least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis were killed in attacks in the West Bank and Israel.







