Explosion in south Lebanon kills at least 1, injures several

A view shows the damage at the site of an explosion, near Sidon in southern Lebanon April 12, 2022 (REUTERS)

At least one person was killed and seven others were injured in an explosion near Sidon in southern Lebanon , local media reported early Tuesday.

The Al Arabiya television network reported that the explosion occurred near the office of the Shia Amal Movement .

Images and videos were shared on social media of the damage in the affected area and the wounded brought to a hospital in the region.

Lebanese authorities have yet to issue a statement on the incident.