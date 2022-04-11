Palestinian teen dies of wounds from Israeli fire

A Palestinian teen died Monday of his wounds he sustained from Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank a day earlier, according to a medical source.

Mohammad Zakarneh, 17, was injured in clashes during an Israeli raid into Jenin city on Sunday.

The medical source said that Zakarneh underwent several surgeries but breathed his last at the hospital.

Tension has been running high in Jenin since Friday amid repeated Israeli raids into the area in the wake of the shooting attack that killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv last week.