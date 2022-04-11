Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids amid tension

Israeli army forces rounded up 21 Palestinians in raids carried out across the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to a local NGO.

In a statement, the Asra Media Office said the arrests took place in the cities of Nablus, Tulkarem, Jenin, East Jerusalem, Ramallah and Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a Palestinian was injured by live fire and 23 others suffered gas inhalation in clashes that erupted during the Israeli raids.

Meanwhile, two Israeli settlers were injured by gunfire during a visit to the Joseph's tomb in Nablus, which Jews believe it is the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. Muslims, however, challenge the claim, saying an Islamic cleric-Sheikh Youssef Dawiqat-was buried at the site two centuries ago.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank in recent days amid repeated Israeli raids across the occupied territory.

Last month, at least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis were killed in attacks in the West Bank and Israel.