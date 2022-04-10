Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Three terrorists were neutralized in the Operation Peace Spring region and two terrorists in the Operation Olive Branch zone in northern Syria, the ministry said on Twitter.

One more PKK terrorist was neutralized in Iraq's Zap region, it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.