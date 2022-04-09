Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin

A young Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said five other Palestinians were injured when Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces raided the camp and laid a siege around the house of Raad Hazem, the man suspected of carrying out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday, in which three Israelis were killed.

Israeli soldiers demand Hazem's family vacate the house to demolish the building, according to witnesses.

Israeli authorities usually demolish the house of suspected Palestinian attackers as a punishment.