Israel prevents Palestinians aged under 50 from West Bank to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Israeli authorities on Friday imposed restrictions on Palestinians reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the West Bank.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces thoroughly checked Palestinians at the crossings leading to occupied Jerusalem and prevented many of them from entering the holy city.

Palestinian girl Alaa' said she and a group of women tried to enter Jerusalem through the Qalandia checkpoint but were prevented by Israeli forces.

They would now attempt to enter through a different checkpoint, she added.

Marwan Owda, a Palestinian from Huwara, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, said he attempted to cross the Qalandia checkpoint three times but was denied each time by Israeli forces claiming security concerns.

On Tuesday, Israeli officials imposed fresh restrictions on Palestinians from the West Bank seeking to enter Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The new rules allow men and women over the age of 50 to enter Jerusalem without a permit, while Palestinians under the age of 50 must obtain an Israeli permit.

These measures do not apply to Palestinians from Gaza who wants to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque since they need special permits to leave Gaza.