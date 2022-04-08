Bahrain, UAE condemn 'terrorist' shooting in Tel Aviv

Bahrain on Friday condemned the attack that took place in Tel Aviv late on Thursday, describing it as a "terrorist operation" and offering condolences to the families of the victims and the Israeli government.

"We reiterate the Kingdom of Bahrain's position that opposes all forms of terrorism and violence no matter the motives and the justifications", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Later, the United Arab Emirates' embassy in Israel tweeted its condemnation of the attack, offering condolences to the families of the victims.

Both countries formally established relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Morocco.

A Palestinian who killed two people in a Tel Aviv bar late on Thursday was shot dead by Israeli security forces on Friday after an hours-long manhunt through the city.









