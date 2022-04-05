Turkish forces neutralize 3 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

The Turkish military "neutralized" three YPG / PKK terrorists in northern Syria , the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, which has been cleared of terror elements following a Turkish counter-terrorism operation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016) , Olive Branch (2018) , and Peace Spring (2019) .

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.