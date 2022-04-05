Palestine condemns Israeli premier’s comments on settlements

Palestine condemned comments Tuesday about settlements by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry described Bennett's statements as "anti-peace" and blamed Israel for escalating tension in Palestinian territories.

The condemnation follows remarks by Bennett who said his government would continue settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.

"We will continue to build in Judea and Samaria and there will be no freeze of constructing the settlement," Bennett said as cited by Israeli Army Radio. "Things will happen in order."

Bennett also said Israeli security services thwarted more than 15 major attacks in the West Bank and Israel.

He added. "207 suspects have been arrested in recent days."

Last week, the Israeli premier announced the deployment of extra army forces in the West Bank in the wake of a spate of attacks in which 11 Israelis were killed.