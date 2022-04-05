Israel imposes age restrictions on Palestinian males for Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israel on Tuesday banned Palestinian males between the ages of 12 and 40 in the occupied West Bank from entering Masjid al-Aqsa for Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Palestinian women, children under 12 and men older than 50 can enter occupied East Jerusalem without permission if they would like to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays, according to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Men between the ages of 40 and 50 are required to obtain special permission to enter to Masjid Mosque, it added.

Palestinians with first-degree relatives in Israel will be given permits to visit Sunday and Thursday, COGAT said, adding further expansion of the permit will be discussed at a meeting next week that Defense Minister Benny Gantz will hold with security officials.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are required to get special permission to visit holy sites, including Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and to visit relatives inside Israel.

To exit the occupied West Bank, Palestinians must use one of 23 checkpoints.