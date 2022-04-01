Yemen govt to help with release of prisoners, open Sanaa airport in truce moves

Yemen's government will take steps to arrange for the release of prisoners, open Sanaa airport and release oil ships via the port of Hodeidah, the foreign minister said in a tweet on Friday in support of calls for a truce during the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister also announced the release of the first two fuel ships through Hodeidah, saying that these steps come based on directives from President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

U.N. and U.S. envoys on Wednesday welcomed unilateral truce moves by Yemen's warring sides as encouraging steps, while stressing the need for a more comprehensive ceasefire.