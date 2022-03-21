International maritime defense fair begins in Qatar

An international maritime defense fair began in Qatar's capital Doha on Monday.

The Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2022) opened with a ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah attended the opening ceremony of the three-day event, with several officials and diplomats from abroad also in attendance.

The expo will feature products of over 200 companies from 20 countries. Thirty-two Turkish companies are also attending the event.

Defense companies have so far signed several agreements worth billions of dollars at the expo which is being held for the seventh time this year.

The event offers companies operating in various fields-such as technological and electronic warfare systems, shipbuilding, radar, missile, and naval mines-an opportunity to introduce their products and make new agreements.