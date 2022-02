Two Israelis dead in aircraft crash in Jerusalem

Two Israelis died on Saturday when a light plane crashed in Jerusalem, according to local media.

The aircraft lost contact with ground control after takeoff while flying over the Jerusalem Hills area, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

A fire broke out in an open field in the area as a result of the crash.

Those two Israelis were in their 30s and 60s, the newspaper said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.