EU greenhouse gas emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels

The amount of greenhouse gas emissions caused by economic activity in the European Union returned almost to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of last year, according to data released on Tuesday.



The 27-country bloc pumped out 881 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalents from July to September, generated from a variety of sources such as manufacturing, energy supply and households, EU statistical office Eurostat said in a press release.



The term CO2 equivalents is used to collectively quantify various gases that drive global warming including CO2, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, according to Eurostat.



In the third quarter of 2019 - before Covid-19 triggered lockdowns that shuttered shops, factories and businesses around the globe - some 891 million tonnes were emitted, Eurostat noted.



In the first quarter of 2020, when the first wave of coronavirus infections pounded Europe, greenhouse gas emissions plunged to around 740 million tonnes, previous data from Eurostat shows.



