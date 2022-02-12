Turkish army 'neutralizes' 3 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes "neutralized" at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq , the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorists were targeted in Sinjar and Haftanin regions, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's southern border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.