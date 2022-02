The Israeli government has approved the country's first female attorney-general, according to Israeli media.



Former senior justice ministry official Gali Baharav-Miara will succeed Avichai Mandelblit, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.



Baharav-Miara has been recommended for the post by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and approved by the attorney-general selection committee last week.



Baharav-Miara is a lawyer with over 30 years of work experience for the justice ministry.