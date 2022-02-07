Tehran: Reviving 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers depends on political decision made by U.S.

Iran said on Monday that reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers depended on whether the United States was ready to make a political decision, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman told a televised weekly news conference.

When asked if the talks in Vienna would be successful, Saeed Khatibzadeh said: "It's too early to predict the result of the talks ... but Tehran's red lines are clear."

REMOVAL OF U.S. SANCTIONS IS RED LINE FOR REVIVAL OF 2015 NUCLEAR DEAL

Iran said removal of U.S. sanctions is Tehran's red line in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman told a news conference.

"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," Khatibzadeh said in a statement.







