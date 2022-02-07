2 more YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

Turkish commando units neutralized two terrorists affiliated with the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, in northern Syria, the Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that the terrorists attempted to infiltrate into the Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, which was cleared of terror elements following a Turkish counter-terrorism operation.

"Two PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized by our heroic commandos," the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.