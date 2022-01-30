Israeli police detain 12 Palestinians in Jerusalem

Israeli police rounded up 12 Palestinians, including six minors, in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday.

A police statement said the detainees were arrested in al-Tur and Isawiya neighborhoods for alleged involvement in "rioting" in East Jerusalem last week.

According to Channel 14, six minors were among those detained.

On Friday, an Israeli court extended the arrest of 13 Palestinians, who were arrested during clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied city last week.

Palestinian NGOs estimate that there are around 4,650 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 160 minors and 34 female detainees.





