Israeli forces arrest 7 Palestinians including disabled man

The Israeli army on Thursday detained seven Palestinians, including a disabled man.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), an NGO, the arrests took place in the West Bank city of Jenin and Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the army arrested a disabled man in Qabatiya town in Jenin.

"The Israeli army detained Abdul-Kader Khuzaymah , who is in his 60s and disabled. He was arrested with his son," eyewitnesses said.

The Israeli army often arbitrarily detains Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

At least 4,650 Palestinians were held in Israeli prisons as of October 2021, according to the PPS.



