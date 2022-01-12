Israeli soldiers martyr elderly Palestinian man in Ramallah

An elderly Palestinian was killed on Wednesday, north of Ramallah after being assaulted by Israeli soldiers.

Fuad Fattoum , the head of the municipal council in the village of Jaljulia, told Anadolu Agency that the elderly Omar Abdel-Majid Asaad , 80 years, from the village, died after being held and assaulted by the Israeli army.

He said an Israeli force stormed the village and detained the elderly man after beating and handcuffing him.

The force withdrew, leaving the elderly lying on the ground inside a house under construction, where he died.