Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria, Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

"Our fight against terrorism continues effectively and decisively!" the ministry said on Twitter, adding two PKK terrorists in the Operation Pence-Simsek region in northern Iraq and one PKK/YPG terrorist who attempted to attack the Operation Peace Spring region were neutralized.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkiye's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.