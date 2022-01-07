'Settlers violence' sparks Israeli-European tension

An Israeli-European dispute broke out after European diplomats lodged a joint formal protest over "settler violence" against Palestinians in the West Bank, according to a report.

Israeli news website Walla reported that "diplomats and ambassadors from 16 European countries arrived at the Israeli Foreign Ministry in [West] Jerusalem two weeks ago to hold a routine meeting with the head of the European Department at the Foreign Ministry, Aliza Bin Noun, regarding the situation in the West Bank."

The portal quoted three European and Israeli diplomats, without mentioning their names, as saying that the meeting was tense.

According to the report, representatives of the European countries, led by the UK, attended the meeting to lodge a joint official protest over "settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."

Bin Noun responded very "sharply and said that the European allegations were insulting," the report said.

The Israeli official "criticized the European diplomats, saying: After everything the new government in Israel has done for the Palestinians, do you come to complain?"

Some European diplomats, who attended the meeting, were quoted as saying that they were interested in having a professional and non-emotional dialogue on the issues that concern them, but Bin Noun refused to engage in a substantive discussion.

"European diplomats said that the atmosphere at the meeting was very difficult and that it got out of control very quickly."

European countries called on Israel to stop the expansion project of settlements in Jerusalem.

The EU believes new settlements in Jerusalem will eliminate the chances of a two-state solution by establishing a Palestinian state alongside the state of Israel.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.