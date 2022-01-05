Israeli settler runs over elderly Palestinian

An Israeli settler rammed his car into an elderly Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday evening, injuring him severely.

The man identified as Suleiman al-Hathaleen, 69, is an activist in the Palestinian resistance to Israeli settlement projects on the Palestinian land.

Tareq, his relative, told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli settler ran over his car on orders from Israeli police, adding that he was taken to a hospital in Hebron city for treatment.

He added that Suleiman was resisting an Israeli authorities order to confiscate Palestinian cars from his Umm al-Khair village under the pretext of unregistered vehicles.

The community is regularly attacked by settlers from the Israeli Karmiel settlement, which is expanding at the expense of the village's land.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are illegal.