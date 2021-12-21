Violence in occupied West Bank could undermine Gaza truce: UN

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland warned on Tuesday that violence in the occupied West Bank could lead to disruption of a truce in Gaza.

Wennesland voiced concern about recent developments in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the deteriorating security situation during his briefing at the UN Security Council,

He said clashes, attacks, military operations and high levels of settler-related violence have continued as Palestinian militant factions call for increased confrontations with Israel.

"Continued unilateral steps -- including Israeli settlement advancement, evictions, and demolitions-and the severe fiscal and economic crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) further exacerbate the situation and undermine the PA's institutional stability," said Wennesland.

"If left unchecked, I am concerned that not only may the situation in the West Bank further deteriorate, but these dynamics could also impact the security situation in Gaza and undermine the cessation of hostilities that has held since May 2021," he added.

The UN coordinator urged all parties to take immediate steps to lower tensions and restore calm.

Twelve Palestinians, including one woman and four children, were killed by Israeli security forces across Palestine since Sept. 29, while 306 others were injured.

In Israel, two civilians were killed and 39 Israelis injured by Palestinians in clashes, shooting, stabbing and ramming attacks, said the official.

The last confrontation between Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza and Israel took place in May, in which more than 230 Palestinians were killed and thousands injured, in the worst wave of violence in years.

Thirteen Israelis were also killed in Palestinian rocket fires from Gaza.