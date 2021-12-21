Turkish president, new German chancellor discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday had a phone conversation with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to congratulate him on his new post.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, according to a statement by Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan said he was hopeful that the two countries' bilateral ties will be guided by common sense and a strategic view, emphasizing the need for close coordination and regular contact, read the statement.

He said relations between Turkey and the European Union should be advanced in line with a positive agenda based on the perspective of accession, it added.

Both leaders affirmed their willingness to continue close coordination between Berlin and Ankara, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

He said Erdoğan and Scholz also discussed bilateral relations and foreign policy issues.

Scholz was sworn in as Germany's new chancellor on Dec. 8, after his Social Democratic Party (SPD) reached a coalition agreement with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP).

The swearing-in was historic, as he took the baton from Angela Merkel, Germany's first woman chancellor, who held the top post for over 16 years, nearly breaking the record of the late Helmut Kohl.