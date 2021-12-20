Turkey 'neutralizes' 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six YPG/PKK terrorists in northern areas of Iraq and Syria, an authority said on Monday.

Turkey's National Defense Ministry said in a statement that two terrorists were neutralized in the area of cross-border Operation Pençe-Şimşek in northern Iraq.

The other four terrorists were neutralized in northern Syria as they attempted to attack the Operation Peace Spring area, it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey has carried out a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK. The latest operations, Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım, were launched this April in the Metina and Avaşin-Basyan regions.

Also, since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.