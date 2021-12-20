Israel threatens 4 Palestinian families with evictions in West Bank

Israeli authorities on Monday threatened four Palestinian families with eviction from their homes in the West Bank city of Jenin.



The threat was made during an Israeli raid in the town of Al-Saila Al-Harithiya in Jenin, with Israeli authorities accusing members of the four families of involvement in the killing of an Israeli settler last week, according to eyewitnesses.



Israel claims that five members of these families were among six suspects involved in a shooting attack on settlers near Nablus on Thursday, in which one settler was killed and two others were injured.



On Sunday, the Israeli army arrested six Palestinians in the town for alleged involvement in the attack in the evacuated Homash settlement.



Clashes ensued between dozens of civilians and Israeli forces during the raid, which saw the army use metal bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse angry Palestinians.



Israeli forces have made it a custom to demolish the houses of Palestinians it accuses of involvement in attacks on Israeli settlers.