YPG has forcibly recruited several Syrian children since November - SNHR report

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a rebranded version of the YPG/PKK terror group, has kidnapped and recruited at least 19 children since early November, according to a report by an NGO released Thursday.

The Syrian Human Rights Network (SNHR) said the children include 10 girls, all of whom are not allowed to see their families.

Families separated from their children are threatened by the group not to speak up to UN organizations or human rights groups.

The report said at least 156 children, 54 who are females, are still being recruited by the SDF, out of 537 cases of child recruitment.

The report also recorded the killing of at least 29 recruited children.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terror group in the US, EU, and Turkey. US support for the YPG-led SDF has significantly strained relations with Ankara.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.