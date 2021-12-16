News Middle East Outrage in Iran after wrong anthem played at weightlifting world championships

A wrong national anthem for an Iranian winner at the weightlifting world championships in Uzbekistan has led to confusion and outrage in Iran.



News reports said that not the anthem of the Islamic Republic but rather that of the country's shah era from prior to the Islamic revolution in 1979 was played for 102 kilos category winner Massul Motamedi in Tashkent.



The live broadcast on state television was stopped immediately and the studio moderator was lost for words.



The incident led to amusement on social media but was highly embarrassing for state TV because the shah era is considered a taboo in the country.



Observers expect sharp criticism on championship hosts Uzbekistan for the glitch.



Similar incidents have happened elsewhere in sport and affected other countries but are rather rare.







