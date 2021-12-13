Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed and two others were injured by Israeli soldiers when they stormed the West Bank city of Nablus in the wee hours of Monday, a health official said.

The slain man was identified as 31-year-old Jamil Muhammad Al-Kayyal. He was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier, said Ahmed Jibril, an official at the Red Crescent.

Two other men were injured after being run over by an Israeli military vehicle, he added.

Video recordings shared on local Palestinian news websites showed the final moments of Kayyal who died in hospital.

Arbitrary arrests of Palestinian citizens is a common ploy used by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.