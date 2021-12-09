Turkey-Qatar ties move from cooperation to strategic partnership: Turkish ambassador

Turkey-Qatar relations have advanced from cooperation stage to deep strategic partnership, Turkey's ambassador to Qatar has said.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Wednesday, Mustafa Göksu said over 68 agreements have been signed between the two countries since 2014, when the Higher Strategic Committee was formed.

He said the new phase of relations involves mutual investments in other countries, including those in Africa.

He added that during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent official visit to the Gulf country, 15 bilateral agreements in various fields including culture, sports, health, media, and security were signed.

Erdoğan's two-day trip to Doha starting Monday came at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Turkish envoy said the agreements in question include Turkey's contributions to ensure the security of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and that once Doha determines the areas where Ankara can help, Turkey will do its best to provide assistance.

Göksu said Turkey wishes the football tournament is hosted by Qatar successfully.

The two countries became closer in 2017 after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt imposed a blockade on Qatar, accusing it of meddling in their affairs. The blockade was lifted this January.