Two civilians dead in Israel strikes on Syria: state media

At least two civilians were killed and seven people wounded, most of them soldiers, in Israeli strikes at dawn Wednesday in central Syria, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported.

"The (Israeli) aggression resulted in the death of two civilians and injured six soldiers and one civilian," a military official was quoted as saying by SANA.

The strikes targeted positions in the central part of the country, the news agency said, without giving further details on the location.

Syria's air defenses "repelled the aggression and shot down most" of the missiles, SANA said, quoting the same source.

The Israeli military, which rarely acknowledges individual strikes on Syria, declined to comment on "reports in the foreign media".

Since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian territory, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.

Israel has said repeatedly it will not allow neighboring Syria to become a launchpad for its arch-foe Iran.