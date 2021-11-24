UAE allocates $10B fund to invest in Turkey, CEO says

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has allocated $10 billion fund to invest in Turkey, chief executive officer (CEO) of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company announced on Wednesday.

CEO Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi told media that the fund has been allocated, following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The CEO noted that the crown prince arrived in Ankara on the invitation of the Turkish President.

Turkey and the UAE signed bilateral cooperation agreements in multiple fields including trade, energy and environment.